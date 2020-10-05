Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Stuck Together? Trouble In Paradise For The Couple

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher got married to each other at the peak of their careers. The couple share two kids together named Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher (6) and Dimitri Portwood Kutcher (3).

The couple has been spending some quality time together amid the pandemic with kids but if the latest rumours are to be believed all is not well between the two.

This isn’t the first time when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ wedding in trouble is making the headlines. The pandemic has been a little tough on the two and according to Woman’s Day, it seems like the couple wouldn’t make it till their sixth marriage anniversary.

A source close to outlet reveals that it would be a miracle if they make it to their next marriage anniversary given the problems Mila and Ashton are facing.

The source said, “This isn’t just about co-parenting though. They’ve gone through a lot,” and stated that the couple is having a hard time adapting the life amid the pandemic with the kids.

Although Gossipcop called all these rumours baseless and that they’re fake.

Amid the pandemic, like all the other celebrity couples in Hollywood, Ashton and Mila are also spending time together with their kids and arguments are natural. That happens with almost all the couples and that doesn’t mean that you are going to divorce each other.

All is well between the couple and they are more than happy with each and no one’s divorcing anyone in their house. In fact, they have made appearances together on the reality shows amid the pandemic and these baseless rumours are just appalling.

Back in May this year, they appeared on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and we just couldn’t stop laughing looking at these two. “No, I’m awful at this,” Mila replied while playing the game on the show. “I don’t know how people keep a straight face. Do you know my worst fear – and I’ve said I’ll never do it – is ‘SNL’ because of this. I clearly enjoy laughter and I have a very hard time holding it down.”

We are more than happy that these divorce rumours are nothing but false and that all’s well between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

