Dearest Gentle Reader, as we wait for the release of Briderton Season 3 Part 2, would you like some gossip from the ton? As per delightful sources, it has come to our knowledge that a sure Feathrington sister is a daughter of British acting legends. This Bridgerton Nepo baby was revealed, and the fans were shaken after this actor was spotted walking the red carpet with her parents. And the Feathrington Sister in question is none other than Prudence. Bessie Carter, who plays the role of Prudence, is the daughter of two beloved acting legends, with Harry Potter and Downton Abbey In their legacies.

For the past three seasons, Bessie Carter, the star of Bridgerton, has been entertaining fans as Prudence Featherington. However, fans were even more thrilled to discover that the 30-year-old is the sole child of Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton.

While Jim is most known to fans for his many years as Downton Abbey’s butler, Mr. Carson, Imelda is probably best known to American audiences for her roles as the terrifyingly evil Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown.

To say that Bessie’s status as a “nepo baby” shocked Netflix viewers would be an understatement. On the other hand, Bessie doesn’t seem to hide that she is a member of Hollywood royalty. Frequently goes to events alongside her parents, who tied the knot in 1983. They were last spotted together at the November premiere of Jim’s movie Wonka. Sam Phillips, who plays Bessie’s co-star in Bridgerton, also joined them. Sam and Bessie have also been rumored to be dating.

The famous family has even worked together. Bessie appeared on the small screen during a 2010 episode of Cranford. Her father appeared alongside her in 2019’s The Good Liar. But despite growing up with actor parents, Bessie explained that she didn’t even know how important her parents were as a child.

“I wasn’t aware that my parents were famous until my mom did Vera Drake and was nominated for an Oscar. That would have been about when I was 11 or 12. Until then, they were just actors. That was their job. It was just normal.”

Bessie also gushed about her parents being the most humble people. Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 3 has smashed its record for the first weekend of release; it also set a record for the most views in a single week for any Netflix series, regardless of language, since the streamer began ranking its titles based on opinions in June 2023. It is ranked second only to the Millie Bobby Brown film Damsel.

Bridgerton Season 3 Release Date

Season 3, with four more episodes scheduled to debut on July 13, has a lot of buzz. Given its dramatic premiere, it will probably be one of the most-watched English-language Netflix series ever, according to the streamer’s views ranking during each title’s first 91 days on the service.

