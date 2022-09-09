The United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral aged 96 on September 8. Reportedly, she reigned for nearly 70 years. As the world mourns her death, The Crown creator Peter Morgan now reveals the show would stop filming. Scroll down to know more.

Netflix’s biographical drama depicts the life and reign of the Queen from 1947 to the turn of the century. Four seasons have aired so far and the fifth season will stream in November and one more is being filmed right now.

Peter Morgan issued a statement, via Deadline, “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add, for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.” However, he did not specify how long the show would stop filming.

Claire Foy and Olivia Colman have played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown over the four seasons so far with Imelda Staunton taking over for the final two seasons. The show has received critical acclaim and multiple awards.

Previously, director Stephen Daldry during the premiere of The Crown in 2016 said that they do have a plan in place for dealing with the monarch’s death. He said, “None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do.”

Peter Morgan created most of the seminal works of pop culture on Queen Elizabeth II. Apart from The Crown, he also wrote the Oscar-winning film The Queen (2006), and the play The Audience (2013-15). In both, Helen Mirren portrayed the monarch and won awards for her performances.

