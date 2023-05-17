If there’s one web show that’s making the buzz for its incredible storyline, romance and characters – it’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The show has been trending on OTT giant Netflix ever since it was released, and women across the globe are going over King George, played by Corey Mylchreest; we have just found his relationship status, and it’ll bring ‘Sorrows Sorrows and Prayers’ for all his female fans out there. Brace yourself, girls; you’re not ready for this!

Queen Charlotte’s story is a prequel spinoff by Bridgerton’s producer Shonda Rhimes. In the first week of its release, the show reached ‘Top 10’ in 91 countries, out of which it was ranked ‘No 1’ in 76. For those who don’t know, it showcases the story of Queen Charlotte with King George, and it’s one the best romance stories available on the OTT giant.

Now talking about Corey Mylchreest, the actor played the male lead of King George in the show and has revealed his relationship status in a recent interview. E! News shared the video of the actor where the host asks, “And where were you when you found out that you were cast?”

Corey Mylchreest replied to her, “I was at my girlfriend’s place.” And this is a moment where all his female fans need to sympathise with ‘Sorrows Sorrows & Prayers’.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Did you guys notice the comments section under the video? We need a moment to process this news.

Have you watched Queen Charlotte yet? If not, watch it now and witness one of the most beautiful love stories between the Queen and King George.

What are your thoughts on Corey Mylchreest’s relationship status? Tell us in the space below.

