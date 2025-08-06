Netflix has a whole library of romantic films, and the latest addition to the catalog is My Oxford Year starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest. It is based on the novel of the same name by Julia Whelan. Here’s which actors played which characters in the romantic drama film released on August 1.

My Oxford Year: Cast & Character Guide

Sofia Carson as Anna De La Vega

Sofia Carson plays Anna, who was born and raised in Queens, New York, and has her whole life planned out, including a job she is set to start in a year. Prior to that, she wants to embark on a journey studying poetry at Oxford University for a year. She then meets Jamie, the stand-in professor at the poetry program.

Corey Mylchreest as Jamie Davenport

Corey Mylchreest plays Jamie, who is the stand-in professor at the poetry program Anna enrolls in. He graduated from the same course a year before and offered to take over for Professor Styan, the actual professor of the course. The two fall in love, discuss poetry, and bond over kebabs, but his secret changes her life forever.

Dougray Scott as William Davenport

William is Jamie and Eddie’s father. He struggles to deal with the truth about his son after going through the same thing once before with his other son, Eddie. Once close, they grew distant due to their different perspectives.

Catherine McCormack as Antonia Davenport

Antonia is Jamie and Eddie’s mother. She has a fun relationship with her son as she follows a different approach from William in terms of parenting.

Harry Trevaldwyn as Charlie Butler

Harry is Anna’s neighbour and one of her closest friends in the program at Oxford. He and Maggie help her navigate the British setting and campus. They also give each other lots of advice on footwear as well as dating.

Esmé Kingdom as Maggie Timbs

Maggie is Anna and Charlie’s other close friend. The trio is often seen hanging out together during class and outside campus. She is helpful and kind throughout. Maggie also has a crush on Tom, who is oblivious to it.

Nikhil Parmar as Tom Sethi

Tom is Maggie’s crush and the one who helps Anna get her cycle to transit from her place to the campus. He later realizes his feelings for Maggie.

Poppy Gilbert as Cecelia Knowles

Cecelia is Eddie’s former girlfriend and the one who understands exactly what Anna got into when she fell for Jamie. She tries to warn her away from Jamie, which is why they start off on the wrong note, but later grow close.

Other actors in the film are Romina Cocca as Mrs. De La Vega and Yadier Fernández as Mr. De La Vega. They portray Anna’s supportive parents. Nia Anisah is seen as Laura, an employee at the library who often helps Jamie.

