Only a select few films have crossed the coveted billion-dollar mark at the global box office, including blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar, Skyfall, The Dark Knight, Titanic, and Jurassic Park. But there’s another billion-dollar movie notably missing from that list. It’s a film that not only crossed the milestone but also became the highest-rated entry within the billion-dollar club and even won an Academy Award.

We’re talking about Zootopia, the 2016 animated buddy cop comedy that’s now trending again. Remarkably, it has outranked not one but two Fantastic Four titles on Disney+’s global streaming charts, according to FlixPatrol. Read on to find out what the film’s about and which two Fantastic Four films it has surpassed.

Some"bunny" spread the news! Zootopia now stands as the #1 animated film of 2016! pic.twitter.com/aHryp1LGz4 — Disney Programs (@DisneyInterns) July 6, 2016

Zootopia Has Outranked These Two Fantastic Four Films On Disney+

The two Marvel movies that Zootopia has surpassed on the Disney+ global streaming chart are the 2005 reboot Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Both these films had recently been trending on the platform, thanks to the buzz surrounding Marvel’s latest reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is currently playing in theaters and receiving praise from both critics and audiences.

Why Is Zootopia Trending Again On Streaming?

Zootopia is experiencing a surge in streaming popularity, apparently due to the recent release of the official trailer for its much-anticipated sequel, Zootopia 2. The renewed excitement around the franchise might have driven many viewers to revisit the original 2016 hit. Zootopia 2 is slated for a theatrical release on November 26, 2025. You can

watch the trailer here.

What Was Zootopia All About?

Directed by Byron Howard & Rich Moore, the animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. The story follows Officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), the first rabbit on the city’s police force, as she teams up with a sly con-artist fox (Jason Bateman) to solve a mysterious case and uncover a larger conspiracy.

Zootopia – Critical Response, Audience Rating & OTT Platform

The film holds a brilliant 98% critics’ score and a 92% audience score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, Zootopia has a solid user rating of 8/10.

As of now, the film is available to stream in India on Jio Hotstar. In the U.S., viewers can stream it on the Disney+ platform.

Animated Movies Rated Higher Than Zootopia

There are just four animated films that are currently rated higher by critics than Zootopia’s 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes. They are:

Toy Story 2 (1999) – 100%

Toy Story (1995) – 100%

Finding Nemo (2003) – 99%

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – 99%

That said, it’s worth noting that while these films enjoy slightly higher critic ratings, none of them crossed the billion-dollar mark at the global box office, a rare milestone that Zootopia proudly holds.

Zootopia Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Special Ops 2 OTT Verdict (Week 3): Himmat Singh Destroys Lifetime Views Hathi Ram Chaudhary’s Paatal Lok S2 – Here’s The Next Stop!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News