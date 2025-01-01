While the role of Sue Storm boosted her career, the BTS experience was anything but smooth. In fact, Jessica Alba almost quit acting after the grueling shoot. So, what went down?

During filming, director Tim Story shocked Alba with his request to “cry pretty.” Story found her raw, emotional performance “too real,” especially in a pivotal scene where Sue Storm faces heart-wrenching moments. Instead of embracing the authenticity, Story suggested she flatten out her emotions and let CGI tears do the job. “Cry pretty, Jessica,” he told her. The comment sent Alba spiraling, questioning her talent and wondering if her instincts were all wrong. “Are my emotions not good enough?” she alluded, grappling with the sexist undertones of the industry at the time. It was a tough pill to swallow, and the experience left her feeling disillusioned.

But despite that frustrating experience, Jessica didn’t walk away. She stuck with the franchise, delivering an improved performance in the sequel. And while the films didn’t earn the best reviews, Alba’s portrayal of Sue Storm remains one of her most iconic roles.

Fast forward to today, and Alba has a different perspective. Despite the rough patches, she now looks back fondly on her Fantastic Four days. She even shared some heartfelt advice for Vanessa Kirby, the actress taking on the role of Sue Storm in the upcoming MCU version of Fantastic Four. “Have fun,” Alba encouraged Kirby. “It was probably one of the best times of my life… going around the world and meeting all the people who loved the comics and stories.”

Alba’s reflections have grown more positive over time. She’s moved past the frustration and now sees the role as a major stepping stone in her career. She hopes Kirby’s experience will be just as memorable, filled with excitement and fanfare, rather than the painful moments she faced. Her advice? Embrace the moment, because the fans are everything.

It’s clear that while Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer left Alba with scars, it also taught her lessons that shaped her future. From battling industry sexism to owning her own career choices, Alba emerged stronger—and still willing to offer support to the next actress who steps into the invisible woman’s shoes.

