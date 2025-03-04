On March 1, the cast of Demon Slayer came together for a special event and announced the new film, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1.

A five-minute promotional reel was also unveiled, showcasing brilliant graphics and action sequences synonymous with the anime. Watch the teaser trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 here:

When is Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 releasing?

Tanjiro was an innocent young boy living off selling coal with his family when one day his entire family was killed by demons. His younger sister, Nezuko, was the sole survivor, however, she turns into a demon as well. Tanjiro sets on a mission to rid the world of these demons and eventually comes face to face with the main demon, Muzan Kibutsuji. He joins a group of highly skilled demon hunters named the Hashira to take on the demons.

This new movie will kick off a new chapter in the Demon Slayer universe. Tanjiro and the Hashira will engage in a final battle against Muzan, inching closer to the story’s overall conclusion. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1 is slated to release on July 18, 2025, in Japan. The movie will be subsequently released in 150 countries, however, the international release date has not been unveiled.

Fans in Japan are in for a treat as the movie will be screened across 443 theatres. Out of these 443 theatres, 53 are IMAX theatres. Prior to the film’s release, Demon Slayer Mugen Train will be re-released in theatres on May 9, aiming for a five-week run. The rest of the anime will be re-edited in the “Kimetsu format” and released for special screenings from April 4 onwards, leading up to the film’s release in July.

