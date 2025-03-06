Wondering which latest OTT release should you watch? We have curated a list of the top OTT picks starting from Netflix’s film about a fisherman stranded in a foreign country to a comedy about a stolen vehicle on Prime Video. We also have a unique murder mystery on Sony LIV and a favorite Marvel show returning on JioHotstar.

Netflix

Thandel (Telugu)

Release Date: March 7

Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is a romantic action thriller starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Inspired by a real-life incident, the film follows a group of fishermen who unknowingly cross the international border and are captured in Pakistan. It explores their struggles and determination to reunite with their loved ones.

Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil)

Release Date: March 3

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is an action thriller starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan as a married couple. Set in Azerbaijan, the story follows the husband’s relentless struggle to rescue his wife after she is kidnapped.

Nadaaniyan (Hindi)

Release Date: March 7

Nadaaniyan follows a Delhi high-society socialite who hires a middle-class man to pose as her boyfriend. However, as their act unfolds, the line between pretense and reality begins to blur, leading to consequences.

Medusa (Spanish)

Release Date: March 7

Medusa tells the story of a CEO who recently took charge of her family business. After surviving an assassination attempt that leaves her with memory loss, she must navigate her new reality while uncovering the truth behind the attack. Is the mastermind someone close to her, perhaps even a family member?

SonyLiv

Rekhachithram (Malayalam)

Release Date: March 7

Rekhachithram follows an investigation into a decades-old murder from the 1980s. While the culprits and the victim’s remains are known, the mystery lies in uncovering her identity and the motive behind the crime. The case is intertwined with the 1985 Mammootty film Kaathodu Kaathoram, featuring AI-generated visuals of the Mammootty from that period.

The Waking of a Nation (Hindi)

Release Date: March 7

The Waking of a Nation is a period series that delves into India’s colonial past and the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Prime Video

Dupahiya (Hindi)

Release Date: March 7

In a village where no crime has been committed for nearly 25 years, chaos ensues when a bike is stolen.

JioHotstar

Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 1&2 (English)

Release Date: March 4

Set several years after Daredevil (2015–2018), the story picks up about a year after Matt Murdock has stepped away from his life as a vigilante. Now focusing solely on his work as a lawyer, he fights injustice in the courtroom while former crime boss Wilson Fisk holds power as the city’s mayor.

Zee5

Kudumbasthan (Tamil)

Release Date: March 7

Kudumbasthan is a comedy-drama directed by Rajeshwar Kaliswamy, following a married man who loses his job and struggles with mounting debt.

