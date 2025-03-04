In Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, fights for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show sees the return of beloved characters Foggy Nelson and Karen Page from the original series. Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll return to reprise their respective roles in the series. Speaking about his return, Henson said, “It was really special for me as you don’t normally get to do this kind of thing.”

“It’s such a pleasure to play Foggy. I love the character so much and to be able to come back and do that after all this time is really nice, because when it ended, we didn’t necessarily know it was going to end,” he added while discussing his Daredevil: Born Again role.

Similarly, Charlie Cox was happy to welcome his co-stars back into the firm. “It’s pretty special,” he says. “It didn’t feel right to not have these characters in the series. It was a great way to kick it off with Foggy, Karen and Matt in good spirits, and things are going well. The script literally said, ‘the years have been kind to them,’ and my first note was ‘how and why?’ I had a laugh because the years had never been kind to these people.”

Daredevil: Born Again will present an epic clash between the titular hero and Kingpin as they fight for justice and power. New episodes of the show will be available every week starting March 5, 2025, streaming in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu on JioHotstar.

