Charlie Cox is officially back as Matt Murdock, nearly seven years after the Netflix series Daredevil ended. The highly anticipated reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, marks the character’s full-fledged introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again was teased through Murdock’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk and referenced in Hawkeye, and fans can finally see him headline his own MCU project. The series is inspired by Frank Miller’s 1987 comic arc Born Again, which explored Daredevil’s struggles with morality and resilience.

Daredevil: Born Again will revive the familiar story of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by day and a vigilante by night, who trains his other senses to attain superhuman levels. The 2-minute trailer reveals his ongoing battles in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City, as he squares off against Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, now running for mayor. Vincent D’Onofrio also returns to the role, delivering the line, “It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again,” before asking why Murdock gave up being Daredevil. Murdock’s response, “The line was crossed,” hints at more profound emotional stakes.

The trailer for Daredevil: Born Again also provides glimpses of returning cast members Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Murdock’s closest allies and law partners. A standout moment features Daredevil engaging in a brutal hallway fight, an homage to the Netflix series’ gritty realism. This stylistic continuity seems to ensure fans a darker, more grounded take within the larger MCU framework, bridging the gap between the Netflix and Disney+ eras.

Daredevil: Born Again was created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord and is set to be part of Phase Five of the MCU. By intertwining the grounded themes of Daredevil’s original run with the expansive storytelling of the Marvel franchise, the series maintains continuity while carving out its distinct identity.

Scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025, Daredevil: Born Again will have nine episodes in its first season. Fans can look forward to seeing how the series balances character-driven storytelling with its place in the MCU’s evolving narrative.

