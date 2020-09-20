Sushant Singh Rajput case has taken a direction towards a drug angle involving the entire industry. The NCB has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik and several others in connection. But what the govt. body is currently looking at – are the ‘big fishes’ in the case? Anurag Kashyap in a latest interview has claimed that Ravi Kishan cannot do without weed himself.

Anurag during an interview with Faye D’Souza pointed out Ravi’s alleged hypocrisy. He said, “Ravi Kishan acted in my last film Mukkabaaz. He starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole. Jai shiv Shambhu For the longest period of his time, he has been somebody who has used weed. It is life. Everybody knows it. The whole world knows. There’s not a single person who doesn’t know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke up. He might have quit now, that he has become a minister, he might have cleaned up.”

Now, Ravi has reacted to Anurag Kashyap’s claims. The actor has refuted these claims and shared that the claims have upset him. “I didn’t expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It’s no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I’m saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs & say that I smoked up & am now clean just because I’m a minister, which I’m not,” he said to ANI.

Ravi Kishan continued, “I don’t want to give any explanation to anybody about what I used to do. You should not do it, it’s my humble request to you Anurag babu. I respect you, you know that. But you must understand what I am saying is a serious thing. Everyone should think 1000 times before speaking anything wrong.”

This isn’t the first time that Ravi’s statements have been criticized. Previously, he was called out by Jaya Bachchan over ‘defaming’ the industry.

