Ileana D'Cruz Shares Pic From Childhood Days, Calls Herself 'Derpy Dork Head'

Actress Ileana D’Cruz is known to be quite active on social media. Today, she decided to treat her fans with a picture from her younger days. The actress has posted a major throwback picture on Instagram from her childhood days and also given herself a funny title.

It seems the picture was taken during her Holy Communion ceremony during her childhood.

Ileana shared the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a pristine white dress and a veil. The actress can be seen flaunting her addictive smile while sitting with her friends. She is surrounded by three other girls in the picture while the entire group is sitting in an unknown indoor location and posing for the camera.

“Always the derpy dork head in the picture,” she wrote, tagging the picture with #majorthrowback.

Several fans couldn’t contain themselves and praised the actress Ileana D’Cruz and compliment her. Some fans even complimented her by calling her evergreen smile. While one user wrote, “Looks like a little angel👌,” another user said, “I can recognize you by your teeth 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔🌹🌹.”

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

On the work front Ileana D’Cruz will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan. She is currently in Texas, USA.

What do you think about Ileana D’Cruz’s throwback picture? Let us know in the comments.

