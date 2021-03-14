Roohi is all set to end its first extended weekend on a respectable note. As the Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Varun Sharma starrer hit the cinemas on Thursday i.e. Mahashivratri, a lot of people in the trade were shying away from being optimistic. However, the film surprised everyone and exceeded expectations.

Roohi took an opening of 3.06 crores and just to assure that it’s here to stay, the collections remained steady on Friday. With collections of 2.25 crores, the film brought a smile to the face of everyone related. As it entered the weekend, the collections showed further growth. The jump was in fact 50% from the Friday numbers and it added another 3.42 crores.

The latest is that the horror-comedy is all set for a stable Sunday. As per early estimates, it may have another day of 3.5 crores approx. There may be a lack of Sunday jump but we need to understand that the film has released in troubled times. There are still several places where very less or no cinemas have opened. The film may end up having an extended weekend total of 12.25 crores approx which is far more than anyone had expected before its release.

Now all eyes are on Monday. Even if the film shows a 55-60% drop it will be considered normal and anything better will be a bonus.

All in all, the risk which the makers of Roohi took has very well paid off and it will inspire so many filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Roohi producer Dinesh Vijan recently said that he agrees that with the advent of digital and satellite rights, the risk factor for a producer incurring losses has reduced.

“Digital is a significant contributor but the difference for me is that the audience chooses to go to a theatre and watch a film, so it is a more challenging or daunting task to do — because you need to engage your viewer to come and watch and like film,” Vijan said.

He firmly believes that a “true perception” of a film comes with its theatrical release.

“It’s a very reactive medium but, yes, with the advent of new avenues, digital and satellite takeaway comprise a considerable amount of your risk even if you go theatrical. But if it runs in theatres there are so many years of legacy that stays,” he said.

