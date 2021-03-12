When the world was wondering how would Roohi open at the box office, it was only in this column where it was predicted that the film could well take an opening in the 3 crores range. Though many commented that this seemed like way too far fetched, we could somehow foresee the kind of potential that this Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma film carried.

Of course, at times predictions can be way off the target and moreover this is also the time when the pandemic scare is still on, which means anything could have happened. However, given the kind of promotional and marketing drive that the film had seen with producer Dinesh Vijan going all out to ensure that Roohi reaches as much to its target audience as possible, a turnaround seemed to be on the cards.

This is what happened as the film collected 3.06 crores at the box office.The Hardik Mehta directed film benefits from the fact that this is a four day weekend and though collections will see a dip today since these are coming off Mahashivratri holiday, there could well be jump again on Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned.

