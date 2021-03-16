After waiting like crazy for over a year, the team Sooryavanshi is finally arriving on 30th April 2021. With Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty coming together for the first time, the hype is real. But will it really translate into numbers? No, doubt the film is set to open huge and if not the pandemic scare, it was bound to become Akshay’s biggest opener. But now, conditions are a bit different.

To be honest, as of now, Sooryavanshi beating Akshay’s Mission Mangal to become his highest opener ever looks very difficult. But will it make it to his top 3 openings? That’s something to look forward to.

Let’s take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 5 openers at the box office:

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal released in 2019 in a clash with John Abraham’s Batla House. With 29.16 crores on board, Akshay Kumar got his highest opener ever. The film enjoyed a holiday release on Independence Day.

Gold

Gold is another Akshay’s Independence Day release on the list. It too had a clash and that too with John Abraham’s film. It locked horns with Satyameva Jayate, but still managed to make a huge sum of 25.25 crores on opening day.

Kesari

Akshay’s Kesari released on 21st March 2019 i.e. Holi holiday. After a slow start in the morning shows, the film picked up and finally pulled off 21.06 crores at the end of the day. It’s his 3rd highest opener.

2.0 (Hindi)

At 4th is Akshay’s first-ever collaboration with Rajinikanth, 2.0. Released in 2018, its Hindi version alone earned 20.25 crores and that too on a regular day.

Singh Is Bliing

This one released in 2015, earned a whopping sum of 20.67 crores on the day. It enjoyed the benefit of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

Back to Sooryavanshi, the film is all set to a start which could easily help it to cross at least Kesari’s 21.06 crores, thus easily entering in Akshay Kumar’s top 3 openers. The rest depends on the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra as it’s one of the major contributors for both Akshay and Rohit Shetty‘s releases.

