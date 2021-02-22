Actor John Abraham’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Attack’ will release worldwide on August 13.

The fictional story is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis. Apart from John, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

‘Attack’ is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand and is a story of rescue by an attack team led by a lone ranger played by John Abraham.

John Abraham says, “‘Attack’ is a taut, action entertainer with a strong storyline…a genre I love! At JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significantly different to show to our increasingly discerning audience. Releasing the film in theatres this Independence Weekend, adds to my excitement.”

The film is jointly produced by John Abraham, Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor.

Meanwhile, John Abraham took to Instagram recently and shared a sneak peek of a bike stunt of his upcoming film Attack, but was trolled for not wearing a helmet while riding the two-wheeler.

The actor shared the video in which he wears an all-black ensemble for the stunt. In the clip, he zooms fast on a bike while the camera crew films him.

“Stunting #action #bikes #attack,” he captioned the video.

While many fans got excited with the teaser, several netizens pointed out he was not wearing a helmet.

“No safety,” wrote a user, while another posted: “@thejohnabraham please wear a helmet.”

