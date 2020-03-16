Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown February 2020 RESULTS: With some old songs and some new from the old movies, we are here with the results of February 2020’s ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown‘. With the addition of a Love Aaj Kal‘s soothing track Mehrama to Baaghi 3‘s temperature raising Do You Love Me let’s see what has been the changes as compared to last month.

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown February 2020 RESULTS: It’s Akshay Kumar VS Ajay Devgn All Over Again
It’s a new month but Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti from Kesari has yet again topped the chart. It’s not even a small margin because the song has around 51% of the votes in its favour.

Ajay Devgn’s Shankara Re Shankara is at the second position with 14% of the total votes. Mehrama from Love Aaj Kal is at 3rd with 8% of votes. This makes the top 3 songs very close to each other.

Watch for the list below to know where the other songs stand.


