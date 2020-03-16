Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown February 2020 RESULTS: It’s Akshay Kumar VS Ajay Devgn All Over Again

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown February 2020 RESULTS: With some old songs and some new from the old movies, we are here with the results of February 2020’s ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown‘. With the addition of a Love Aaj Kal‘s soothing track Mehrama to Baaghi 3‘s temperature raising Do You Love Me let’s see what has been the changes as compared to last month.

It’s a new month but Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti from Kesari has yet again topped the chart. It’s not even a small margin because the song has around 51% of the votes in its favour.

Ajay Devgn’s Shankara Re Shankara is at the second position with 14% of the total votes. Mehrama from Love Aaj Kal is at 3rd with 8% of votes. This makes the top 3 songs very close to each other.

Watch for the list below to know where the other songs stand.