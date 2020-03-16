Allu Arjun’s Son Ayaan Has THIS Cute Name For Tiger Shroff

Allu Arjun who is currently busy with preparations of his next i.e AA20 is quite active on his Instagram handle. The Telugu superstar who has over a whopping 5.6 Million followers, yesterday took to his Insta story to share a cute video of son Allu Ayaan, where the 5-year-old had an adorable name for Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff along with a small request to invite him to sets of his film.

Along with the video on his story, Allu Arjun wrote, “He (Ayaan) calls you Tiger Squash. It’s very cute so I didn’t change it. Ayaan is obsessed about Baaghi 1 & 2”

It didn’t take much time for Tiger Shroff to notice it, as the Baaghi 3 actor replied, “Haha love my new name! Sir pls tell Ayaan he’s invited my film sets not just Baaghi”

For those unversed Tiger Shroff has mentioned in his previous interviews that Allu Arjun is his favourite Telugu actor. Tiger Shroff’s debut film Heropanti was Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit Parugu.

Tiger Shroff’s last release Baaghi 3 has been well appreciated by masses. The young actor is been praised for his high intense act and high octane action sequences.

The film helmed by Ahmed Khan has Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande in key roles.

The Tiger Shroff starrer is been bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios banners.

