Sona Mohapatra Compares Anu Malik Row To Nirbhaya Rape Case; SLAMS Vishal Dadlani

Anu Malik has been of the Industry members who had been accused of #MeToo. The charges were levelled by singer Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, who made some shocking revelations about their experience. However, Malik now has been reinstated as a judge at Indian Idol 11, and that hasn’t gone really well with Sona who has given Nirbhaya’s reference as she slams the singing show along with judge Vishal Dadlani.

Sona shared a string of her interviews surrounding the #MeToo show, and her accusations against Anu Malik and captioned her tweet as, “It takes only a Nirbhaya level tragedy for #India to wake up? Few days after these, I was asked to leave my judge seat. My co-judge told me,the publicity I provided to Anu Malik took up the trps of our ‘rival’ show. (?!) A year later,a sexual predator is back on the same seat.”

In another tweet, when one of the Twitterati alleged that whenever she tried to throw a dart at the accused members of Indian Idol, they shut her by asking for proof. “Whenever I waged war against #IndianIdol11 people said but where is the proof?? Every girl should try to collect proof while getting molested as per these morons. And how could the other 2 judges are doing the show is beyond my understanding. Money is everything after all,” wrote the user.

Sona Mohapatra quoted her tweet and slammed singer Vishal Dadlani for not taking any stand against Anu Malik. “I did call up @VishalDadlani when I first heard about Anu Malik being reinstated as a judge alongside him. He said a bunch of things (to mostly feel good about himself) & then asked not to be ‘quoted’. (?!) I don’t have to quote anything you said, none of it made any sense anyway,” wrote the singer.

Well, clearly Sona isn’t happy with the team of Indian Idol for bringing back Anu Malik. What are your thoughts on it? Share with us in the comment section below.

