When Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Came To Yuvraj Singh’s Wife Hazel Keech’s Rescue!

Just like every year, this year too Bollywood celebs graced the famous Diwali bashes with Bachchans’ and Ambanis’ being the top favourite ones. Actress Hazel Keech along with husband Yuvraj Singh, recently attended a Diwali party hosted by Mukesh Ambani and stole all the praises for her look. She even shared her picture and to everyone’s surprise, she thanked Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan in the post.

Hazel arrived for the party with Yuvraj, looking stunning in a black one-shoulder crop top, a blue lehenga with a golden dupatta adding bling to the look. She took to Instagram to share that Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan helped her avoid a last-minute fashion mishap, as she forgot to carry the kurta that she was supposed to wear to the party. Ira lent her top to Hazel.

She wrote, “What is friendship? Friendship is when carry your clothes to a shoot and you’re getting ready for a Diwali party but you forget your kurta at home…… so your friend loans her top!

Thank you for your top @khan.ira you were my live saver! (And what a compliment/body loving moment that i fit into your top). Thanks for the photo Husband @yuvisofficial Happy Diwali from the Singhs. Jewellery by @jewellerybyasthajagwani.”

Yuvraj was seen in a black kurta pyjama with a red stole, and was seen beaming with joy as they posed for photographs outside the party venue.

The lavish Diwali bash was hosted on Thursday for Ambanis’ friends, family and team Mumbai Indians.

