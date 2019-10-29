Tired Of Using Highlighters? Anushka Sharma’s Affordable Beauty Regime Will Help You Get The Natural Glow

We often wonder how Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma amongst others keep their skin so clear and glowing all the time? Of course, those expensive products do come into the play, but contrary to the myths, these B’Town divas usually opt for natural ingredients to maintain their flawless skin. Today, we unveil Zero actress Anushka Sharma’s beauty secrets.

Anushka is one actress who’s been keeping up with the glowing skin, whether it’s in the movies, airport outings, events or maybe some ad shoot. You might witness various celebs hiding their marks and pimples with makeup, but Anushka seems to never have had that trouble. But how does she maintain such healthy skin?

Recently, during a Facebook live interview, Anushka revealed that one natural ingredient she swears by. “Mashed banana is very good for your face and is a great cleanser. Coconut oil in the night is super on your face,” revealed the actress.”

Furthermore, about her skincare routine, she shared, “I wash my face. I put moisturiser. I put sunscreen because you know how sunscreen gives you that little glow?”

If the actress just had 5 minutes to get ready, “I do my eyebrows, which is important. I do a lip tint, and then the same thing goes on my cheeks,” she added.

Could it be more simple? Mashed Bananas it is guys! Try it at home, and do let us know If it helps you get any changes on your face and works wonders as it does for Anushka Sharma!

Head to this space for more beauty secrets.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!