Tara Sutaria Is The HOTTEST Gen X Actress & These Pictures Are A Proof!

Tara Sutaria debuted with Dharma Productions Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Her performance in the movie was loved by critics as well as her fans. She will be next seen in Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. Tara looked ethereal in the trailer and fans can’t wait to see more of her in the movie.

Tara’s poise and elegance is well-known in the industry. In fact, she is called the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Her dewy beauty is what attracts the most. Well, the SOTY 2 actress keeps herself hydrated and removes all her makeup every night before going to bed. If you’ all want radiant skin like her, all you gotta do is drink plenty of water and CTM (cleanse-tone-moisturize) your skin daily.

There’s also a DIY mask that she swears by and was introduced to her by her grandma. She told Vogue in an interview about the same and said, “It has yogurt, turmeric, chickpea flour and honey. I leave it on for like 15-20 minutes and then wash it off; it makes my skin glow and look brighter almost immediately.”

Here are a few pictures that make her stand out from the crowd for her hotness and beauty quotient:

Well, if you are looking for some style and beauty tips, Tara is definitely a big yes to follow on social media. She is a natural at that!

