Here Is Divyanka Tripathi’s Guide To Have A Beautiful Skin & Healthy Hair Like Hers & It’s Cheaper Than You Think!

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of the television industry. Her charm is not unknown to us; she literally dons the screen like no one else. The 34-year-old Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress doesn’t take her beauty for granted at all. Her glowing skin and healthy hair often make us wonder about the products she uses them to maintain it so gracefully.

Well, it’s not some expensive products she uses but a simple routine that led to her radiant skin and healthy strong hair. She has a very strict regime that she follows in order to retain this kind of beauty. She revealed her skincare routine to Her Zindagi and said, “Once I go back home (after the shoot) I have to remove my makeup properly, so I use oil cleanser by M.A.C. cosmetics.” She then revealed that she double cleanses the face with a face wash and follows CTM (cleanse-tone-moisturize) and adds, “I never skip this routine otherwise I will get a pimple.”

For her healthy hair, she puts oil and uses a hair mask whenever she’s not working. “I wash my hair with hot water and condition my hair with cold water. This makes my hair smooth.”

She also uses a homemade scrub once or twice a week. All you need is sugar and rub it on your face in circular motion and results will surprise you. Sugar exfoliates the skin like nothing better.

For the face pack, she uses everything that’s available in the kitchen. She adds gram flour, turmeric in raw milk and make a slightly thick paste of the same. Apply it and leave it for ten minutes and take it off with lukewarm water. Isn’t useful?

Well, now that you have her beauty secrets, what are you waiting for? Get going with your own DIY methods!

