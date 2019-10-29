Oscar Winner Rachel Weisz To Portray Titular Role In Elizabeth Taylor’s Biopic

Rachel Weisz is set to star as Elizabeth Taylor in “A Special Relationship”, exploring Taylor’s journey from actress to activist.

The story will be told through the lens of Taylor’s friendship with her assistant Roger Wall.

Based on the screenplay written by Academy Award-winner Simon Beaufoy, the upcoming production will be helmed by the female directing duo Bert & Bertie, reports variety.com.

Taylor won Oscars for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “Butterfield 8” and was nominated a total of five times. Though famous for her glamorous lifestyle and multiple marriages, she also took a crusading role in the fight against AIDS, which stemmed from her hiring of Walls, a gay man who grew up in poverty in the homophobic Deep South in the mid-1980s.

Weisz won a best-supporting actress Oscar for her turn in 2005’s “A Constant Gardener” and was nominated in the same category earlier this year for “The Favourite”.

