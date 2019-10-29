Housefull 4 Box Office: Starts The Record Breaking Spree; First One To Be Broken Is This Record Of Golmaal Again

Housefull 4 Box Office: The latest big Bollywood comedy film Housefull 4 took full benefit of big “Post Diwali Day” holiday and registered huge numbers. The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh & Kriti Sanon led film fetched 34.56 crores thus taking the 4 day total to 87.78 crores. The film is all set to cross the 100 crores mark today but meanwhile, Housefull 4 has set a few records.

1. Housefull 4 has now become a 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film on the “Post Diwali Day”

2. Top-grossing Bollywood out and out comedy film on the “Post Diwali Day”. It has beaten the Golmaal Again’s record despite the film releasing on the big holiday.

3. If we talk about the movies for which this big holiday fell on the 4th day, then Housefull 4 is 2nd highest grosser. Only Krrish 3 earned slightly more than HF4.

Have a look at the complete chart of Top 10 earners on the day-

1. Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores (1st Day)

2. Happy New Year – 44.97 crores (1st Day)

3. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores (1st Day)

4. Krrish 3 – 35.91 crores (4th Day)

5. Housefull 4 – 34.56 crores (4th Day with clash)

6. Golmaal Again – 30.14 crores (1st Day with clash)

7. JTHJ – 19.5 crores (2nd day with major clash)

8. ADHM – 17.75 crores (4th Day with major clash)

9. Shivaay – 17.35 crores (4th day with major clash)

10. Son Of Sardaar – 16 crores (3rd day with major clash)

Now all eyes are on how well the film trends from here and how much it ends up collecting in a lifetime.

