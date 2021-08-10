Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar’s ongoing legal battle is not news to anybody. Their entire ‘fight’ began when the Queen actress spoke about Akhtar during a television interview that he thought was defamatory. Following that, the senior writer-lyricist filed a defamation suit against the actress, and she was issued a notice to appear before the Court in February 2021 – however she didn’t.

As per a recent report, Akhtar has filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court stating that the petition filed by the Gangster actress to quash criminal defamation proceedings is with the sole intention of delaying the defamation proceedings before the Magistrate Court Andheri. Read on to know all the details.

As reported by India Today, the affidavit filed by Javed Akhtar states that the contentions of Kangana Ranaut are entirely baseless and unfounded. It says, “Present Petition is filed with the sole intent to delay the proceedings without there being any basis whatsoever. It is also a matter of fact that for last 5 dates, the Applicant (Ranaut) has not been appearing before the Ld. 10th MM (magistrate court) on one pretext or the other.”

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut recently filed a plea before Justice Revati Mohite-Dere to quash the criminal defamation suit initiated by Javed Akhtar. As per previous reports, the actress sought to quash the entire proceedings – including all the orders and summons issued to date on the ground that the same is a direct consequence of cognizance taken by the Magistrate.

Akhtar, in response, submitted that neither orders of the Magistrate, including the issuance of process and warrant, required the High Court’s interference.

Despite all this, Kangana did not appear in Court and challenged the order of issuing process by Magistrate Court before the Dindoshi Session Court. The Sessions Court had dismissed her plea in April. Post this, Kangana Ranaut approached the single bench of Justice Mohite-Dere. On Monday, advocate Jay Bharadwaj submitted Akhtar’s affidavit to the court, which will now be hearing the plea on August 18.

