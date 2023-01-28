Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been making earth-shattering records at the box office and how! The film which marked SRK’s comeback at the box office after 4 long years has finally revived Bollywood at the ticket window. While, major Hindi films of 2022 faced a tough time at the ticket windows only a few like The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Brahmastra helped Bollywood to stay afloat despite the release of South films like RRR, Kantara and KGF 2. Now here’s how much it ended up collecting in advance booking!

Not only the netizens and moviegoers even who’s who of Bollywood is lauding SRK to start the new year with a big. The film has created a riot at the domestic and international box office as it crossed the 200 crore mark within just a few days.

Now as per the latest trade reports, Pathaan has managed to sell tickets worth 23-25 crore gross for Day 4. This advance booking is the closing figure i.e. the collection before the first show of day 4 started. Well, considering the start of the weekend, the film has made a huge mark on its first Saturday. Well, this is surely become the first post-pandemic film to make such a huge record at the ticket window.

After smashing it out of the part back-to-back, we wonder if Pathaan will once again score yet another 40 crore+ day on the 4th day of its release. What do you think?

Meanwhile, Pathaan scored its third century on the 3rd day of its release worldwide. Speaking of its collection at the domestic box office the film set a new benchmark with its opening day collection as it earned 55 crore followed by 68 crore and 38 crore, on day 2 and 3 respectively.

