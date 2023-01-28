Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has recorded the biggest opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema, which it set on Day 3 of its release, by collecting an incredible 313 crore gross worldwide in just 3 days! With this feat, Pathaan also created two new records – the fastest Hindi film to breach 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crore gross on its opening weekend!

On Day 3, a normal working day, Pathaan collected 38 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned 1.25 crore nett. The total India collection on Day 2 was 39.25 crore nett (47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected 43 crore gross ($5.3M). The total worldwide collection on Day 3 was an insane 90 crore worldwide gross box office.

The total India GBOC after 3 days stands at 201 crore gross and total overseas collection is at 112 crore gross ($13.66M).

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “It is incredible that Pathaan has registered the biggest all-time opening in India and overseas, considering the collections of the film in the first 3 days of release which is dubbed as the opening weekend for any film. Pathaan has been blessed by Indians across the globe and what is happening with this film is unprecedented and historic.”

Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

