Things are unfolding at such rapid pace for Pathaan that it had started getting repeatedly difficult to even keep a track of the records that it’s breaking and the new benchmarks that it’s setting. The footfalls are so strong and the collections are coming in at such fervor that one has to keep digging deeper down into the record books for not just daily, weekend or weekly collections of the biggies but even the lifetime scores because that’s what Pathaan has come down to beating now.

This can well be seen from the fact that in just 4 days, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has come really close to the lifetime collections of his biggest grosser till date, Chennai Express. That film had accumulated 227 crores in its lifetime whereas Pathaan currently stands at 221.75 crores*, which is less than 10 crores away. It’s totally unimaginable, unthinkable, unfathomable but it’s indeed happening right now. So what really brought the film here? Well, the overdrive in collections continued right into Saturday as well with yet another half century been scored.

That’s correct. On Saturday, the film rose all over again and brought in a mind-blowing 55 crores* more. On its opening day, the film had netted 57 crores at the box office and to get similar kind of numbers on the fourth day, especially when so many have already watched it in theatres, shows how big the audience base can be if the film is truly entertaining. With this feat, Pathaan is adding more and more to its book of records that is getting populated at a rapid pace. Today again the film will hit a half century, which means a fantastic feat accomplished in extended five day weekend.

All time mega blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

