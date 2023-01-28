It’s a record weekend for Pathaan. With unexplainable collections coming right from Wednesday to Friday, the film is breaking one record after another. While its overall collections stand at 166.75 crores, In fact in just the Hindi version, the film has amassed a huge 161 crores. Now this is more than what any Indian film has ever scored in just a single language during the first three days.

This can well be seen from the fact that even the dubbed versions of south releases KGF – Chapter 2 and Baahubali – The Conclusion have been left behind. While former had collected KGF – 143.64 crores in Hindi, latter had amassed 128 crores. Of course the collections were bigger if one adds collections from the native Kannada and Telugu versions as well, along with other south languages. However, since the data from the south is hardly made official and most of the times it’s estimates/speculations/assumptions, an accurate number is never available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When compared to the core Bollywood releases though, Pathaan is leading the show by a huge distance with Brahmastra’s collections of 122 crores been way behind. In fact these were crossed by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer in just two days, which pretty much tells the tale. This is how the first three day collections of the biggest Hindi releases look like:

Pathaan – 161 crores

KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 143.64 crores

Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 128 crores

Brahmastra – 122 crores

Sanju – 120.06 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores

Happy New Year – 108.86 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 107.61 crores

Dangal – 107.01 crores

Race 3 – 106.47 crores

On a separate note, the film has also left behind Hollywood releases in a big way. Two of the biggest blockbusters from the West are Avengers: End Game and Avatar: The Way of Water which had collected 157.20 crores and 127 crores respectively. While bulk of these collections came from the native English versions, there were contributions from Hindi and other south languages as well.

Expect Pathaan to keep adding more records to its name between today and tomorrow. Stay tuned, as we bring you more.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan Scores His 8th Century In 2 Days, It Could Surpass His Highest Grosser Chennai Express By Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News