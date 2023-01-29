Pathaan-mania is taking over not just India but it’s all over the world! Pathaan Box Office is not only breaking records but creating new ones with every passing day. Shah Rukh Khan fans won’t seem to be in any mood to slow this beast down.

From breaking Baahubali 2’s all-time record in North America to scoring 3 50-crore+ days from its first 4 days, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is achieving an unimaginable feat. There won’t be such a big Bollywood film in near future & that’s for sure.

This ain’t just Shah’s comeback but it’s Bollywood’s comeback on the whole. Post the whole ‘Boycott Bollywood’ drama, Pathaan has only proved how you can’t boycott entertaining cinema.

Deepika Padukone‘s Besharam Rang controversy surely helped the film to garner some eyeballs. It made everyone curious about what was really going on and that eventually ended up in humongous footfalls in cinema halls.

Pathaan recently surpassed Baahubali 2‘s all versions’ all-time record in North America of 250,000 single-day footfalls by a huge margin. Now, as per early estimates, the film is set to enjoy yet another historic 70 crore+ days (all languages) and this will be its 2nd time in the first 5 days.

The film is all set to earn in the range of 65-67 crore in Hindi on its day 5 and it might surpass the 70 crore mark depending on the unfolding craze in the evening shows. This will take Pathaan box office’s total somewhere in the range of 278-280 crore.

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected 429 crores gross worldwide in just 4 days! Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ day on its 4th day, as it registered 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, All Dubbed versions), taking the India gross to 64 crores. The overseas gross on day 4 is at 52 crores, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to 116 crore gross.

Pathaan also crossed the 200 crore nett mark in India in just four days with 220 crore nett up on the board. It is the fastest Hindi film to enter the 200-crore club in just 4 days! Pathaan is also the only Hindi film to register three 50 crore+ days and that too within just 4 days since its release! With this result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

