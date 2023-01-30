A couple of days back I had talked about how the lifetime score of several 200 Crore Club successes like Bharat [211.07 crores], Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [210 crores], Housefull 4 [208.50 crores], Golmaal Again [205.70 crores], Good Newwz [205.14 crores], Happy New Year [205 crores], Mission Mangal [203 crores] and 3 Idiots [202.95 crores] was surpassed by Pathaan in a matter of just 4 days. Well, after the huge Sunday that it enjoyed at the box office, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has amassed as much as 280.75 crores.

As a result, the film has gone past practically all 200 Crore Club Hindi blockbusters, barring Dhoom: 3. Yes, you read it right. There were as many as 12 double century makers that were ahead of Pathaan till Saturday night. Well, not anymore as further records have been demolished by the film, what with movies right from Kick (which was next in line at 232 crores) to Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior been crossed by Pathaan.

This is how the lifetime score of these blockbusters look like when compared to 5 day collections of Pathaan:

Dhoom: 3 – 284 crores

Pathaan – 280.75 crores* (5 days)

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior – 280 crores

Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores

RRR [Hindi] – 274.31 crores

Brahmastra – 264 crores

The Kashmir Files – 253 crores

Uri – The Surgical Strike – 245.36 crores

Krrish 3 – 244.92 crores

Drishyam 2 – 241 crores

Simmba – 240.31 crores

Chennai Express – 227 crores

Kick – 232 crores

Next in line are several 300 Crore Club blockbusters and these too would be history by the time the week comes to a close for Pathaan.

