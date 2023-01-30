Pathaan has yet another record to its name. If it already exceeded expectations with a score of over 50 crores for two days [Wednesday, Saturday], there was 70 crores milestone as well that it had hit on a holiday [Thursday]. Now on a regular Sunday, it has set yet another record, what with the 60 crores mark been surpassed. This is the first time ever that a score like this has come on a non-holiday and it goes on to show how big the market for Bollywood films is in India and it’s just a matter of untapped potential that wasn’t on display earlier on.

What makes it further special is the fact that this is the fifth day in the running for the film when 220 crores had already been collected between Wednesday to Saturday. Still, audiences are coming in huge numbers and that too on the power of current booking, what with the advance booking phenomenon coming to a close. On Sunday, apart from the multiplexes where tickets are high priced, the lower rated theatres in mass centers also came to the party and as a result as much as 60.75 crores more came in. This is mind boggling by all means.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, the film stands at 280.75 crores (Hindi- 271 crores) and now it all boils down to how does the Monday hold look like. A 50% drop would be actually a good number for the film since Wednesday stood at 57 crores, which means we are still looking at a score of over 28 crores*. Even if that number comes, it would be the second biggest Monday ever as even KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] had come down to 25.57 crores, though Baahubali 2: The Conclusion [Hindi] had stayed ultra strong at 40.25 crores on Monday. Practically speaking though, anything over 25 crores would be excellent here for the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Moves Closer To Titanic’s $2.194 Billion, All Set To Become The 3rd Highest Grossing Film In History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News