James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the worldwide box office. After being in theatres for a month and a half, the magnum opus has accumulated a hefty sum and is already the 4th highest-grossing film in history. But the journey doesn’t stop here as soon, Cameron’s own Titanic would be ‘sinking’ in front of the Avatar sequel!

Released on 16th December 2022, Avatar: The Way Of Water has been on a record-breaking spree at the box office. While it was always expected that the film would be a $1 billion affair but in reality, the biggie has performed beyond expectations by climbing up to the 4th highest-grosser spot on the box office charts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the latest update by Box Office Mojo, Avatar 2 has earned a gigantic $2.116 billion at the worldwide box office till 7th Sunday. Out of this, the domestic collection contributes $620.58 million and the international circuits contribute $1.496 billion. The film is now closer to Titanic’s lifetime collection of $2.194 billion globally.

Meanwhile, as Avatar 2 is enjoying a superb run at the box office, director James Cameron recently spoke about the pressures a filmmaker has to go through in making a movie at such a grand scale. Talking to IANS, James Cameron shared that one of the pressures on many filmmakers is how to stay objective about their own films.

“I think there are a lot of pressures on many filmmakers…one of the biggest ones that people rarely talk about is how to stay objective about your own film. If you work on a film for five years at the end of that period can you still look at the movie and see it with fresh eyes,” he said.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office: Gets Impacted By Pathaan Wave, Will Miss Entering The 400 Crore Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News