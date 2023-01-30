In just a little over 4 days, Shah Rukh Khan has scored his highest grosser ever with Pathaan. The film could well have been his highest in just 4 days when it scored 220 crores but then fell just 5 crores of Chennai Express lifetime of 227 crores. That deficit was taken care of during the morning shows itself on Sunday and post the film continued to spread havoc during the course of the day, hence reaching a far greater total by the time the extended weekend was through.

If one looks at it, the margin between Chennai Express and Pathaan is already more than 50 crores and this will only become wider as the days progress. It is a given that Pathaan would do at least double the business of Chennai Express as it is set to go past the 450 crores mark. What happens post that is something that will be closely observed.

Meanwhile, here is looking at the Top-10 grossers of Shah Rukh Khan including Pathaan:

Pathaan – 280.75 crores

Chennai Express – 227 crores

Happy New Year – 205 crores

Dilwale – 148 crores

Raees – 137.51 crores

Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 122 crores

Ra. One – 115 crores

Don 2 – 107 crores

Zero – 90.28 crores

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – 85 crores

