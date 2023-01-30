In just a little over 4 days, Shah Rukh Khan has scored his highest grosser ever with Pathaan. The film could well have been his highest in just 4 days when it scored 220 crores but then fell just 5 crores of Chennai Express lifetime of 227 crores. That deficit was taken care of during the morning shows itself on Sunday and post the film continued to spread havoc during the course of the day, hence reaching a far greater total by the time the extended weekend was through.
If one looks at it, the margin between Chennai Express and Pathaan is already more than 50 crores and this will only become wider as the days progress. It is a given that Pathaan would do at least double the business of Chennai Express as it is set to go past the 450 crores mark. What happens post that is something that will be closely observed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, here is looking at the Top-10 grossers of Shah Rukh Khan including Pathaan:
Trending
Pathaan – 280.75 crores
Chennai Express – 227 crores
Happy New Year – 205 crores
Dilwale – 148 crores
Raees – 137.51 crores
Jab Tak Hai Jaan – 122 crores
Ra. One – 115 crores
Don 2 – 107 crores
Zero – 90.28 crores
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – 85 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
For more updates on Pathaan’s box office collections, stay tuned to Koimoi!
Must Read: Avatar 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Moves Closer To Titanic’s $2.194 Billion, All Set To Become The 3rd Highest Grossing Film In History
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement