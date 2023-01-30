Will Pathaan take a pause when it comes to scoring records, now that the extended five day weekend is through? Well no, as this could well be just the beginning. With 280.75 crores (Hindi– 271 crores) coming ever since its Wednesday release, there is this mega record that it has scored.

In real quick time, it is now the highest-scoring Bollywood film since the release of War. Released on Gandhi Jayanti (2019), the Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer had scored 319 crores in its lifetime. Well, 40 months later, Pathaan is now the biggest that Bollywood has given ever since.

Advertisement

Before Pathaan, it was Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior which was the biggest ever at 280 crores. Brahmastra had tried coming close to it but fell short at 264 crores. In between, Sooryavanshi took care of getting a good score on the board though it missed out on the 200 crores mark. However, finally there is a film which has filled in the gap and the best part is that this feat has been scored right at the beginning of the year, which means the stage is wide open for other biggies to take a shot at being big scorers.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, here is looking at the highest scoring Bollywood films since 2019:

War (2019) – 319 crores

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior (2020) – 280 crores

Sooryavanshi (2021)- 197 crores

Brahmastra (2022) – 264 crores

Pathaan (2023) – 280.75 crores [5 days]

If one talks about the dubbed south releases then Pathaan has also gone past the lifetime score of RRR (274.31 crores). The only film that it’s still behind is KGF Chapter 2 (434.70 crores) and that too would be history before the second weekend is through.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 5: Sets New Benchmark, Crosses 60 Crores On Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News