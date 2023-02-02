Pathaan Box Office Morning Occupancy: What a tremendous run Shah Rukh Khan starrer has witnessed in its first week. There were assumptions that the buzz will soon dry down and the film will face repercussions during weekdays. But that remains far from the scenario as this Siddharth Anand directorial refuses to stop. Scroll below for updates on today’s daytime shows.

So far, Pathaan has collected 321 crores gross at the domestic market and 634 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It is all set to beat Aamir Khan led PK in the overseas market and garner a spot in the Top 5 Highest Bollywood Grossers. The film continues to unlock milestones every new day and the streak will continue even on its second Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Pathaan is registering morning occupancy in the range of 13-14% at the ticket windows on Day 9. This remains a minimal drop of around 2-4% when compared to its Day 8 occupancy of 15-18%. It would be safe to say that we’re impressed by the pull of Shah Rukh Khan that has managed to pull audiences to theatres even during normal working days.

The situation is only going to get better with the evening and night shows. With just a day to go for Friday, looks like Pathaan is headed to witness another blockbuster weekend at the box office. Entry into the 500 crore club is expected with its collections in India and that looks quite doable.

Kartik Aaryan was earlier supposed to come next weekend with Shehzada but the team decided to avert a clash as they witnessed the craze around Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s film. So that gives another week to Pathaan to rise and shine!

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand has already teased fans about the sequel of Pathaan. He is also hinting that the film may witness the return of John Abraham, who plays the role of antagonist, Jim.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Shehzada: Box Office Of Kartik Aaryan Starrer In Trouble As Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi Dub To Release On YouTube? Goldmines’ Manish Shah Reacts “I Only Understand My Business”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News