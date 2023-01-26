Actor Sharad Kelkar seems to be pretty busy nowadays. The actor has an amazing line up of projects for the year and now he added another title to that list. Sharad has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s much awaited cop drama Indian Police Force.

He shared a picture on his social media this morning with Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Niktin Dheer and captioned it as ” The unbeatable FORCE🇮🇳. Thankyou @itsrohitshettysir 🤗 #indianpoliceforce @primevideoin @sidmalhotra @niktindheer @shilpashetty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, Sharad Kelkar wrote, “Police force is an action packed series with lots of action, suspense and thrill. And when it’s Rohit Shetty’s Cop universe it’s always an anticipated one. It was really great to work under Rohit and with Siddharth and Shilpa. Now it’s just the time you wait and watch till the mystery unfolds”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad Kelkar (@sharadkelkar)

Sharad Kelkar recently appeared in the Marathi historical epic, Har Har Mahadev that has been winning hearts. He will also be seen in the upcoming biopic on Srikant Bola titled SRI directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Must Read: Pathaan Morning Shows Cancelled! Police Get Deployed, Hanuman Chalisa Gets Recited, Saffron Flags Come Out As People Protest & Shout Slogans Against Shah Rukh Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News