Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker, released in 2019, has become a modern-day cult classic. Before the film’s release, it did enjoy solid on-ground buzz, but no one ever expected the business it ended up doing at the worldwide box office. The billion-dollar grosser was among the biggest hits of the year and amassed a heavy profit for all the investors. Keep reading to know more!

Before the 2018 blockbuster, director Todd Phillips was well-known for his epic comedy franchise, The Hangover, and seeing him trying his hands at a psychological thriller was really surprising. The film, upon its release, opened to highly positive reviews, and many even went on to describe it as one of the best works from Hollywood. Of course, Phillips was hailed for superb direction and received accolades from all across the globe.

Apart from the superb direction, Joaquin Phoenix‘s performance as Arthur Fleck left everyone stunned (in a good way). Such positivity all around was eventually translated into the long legs of the film, resulting in a gross of over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. In fact, it was the 6th highest-grossing film of 2019.

As per Box Office Mojo, Joker amassed a humongous collection of $1.078 billion globally. It’s a blockbuster collection when compared to the film’s budget of $70 million. Yes, the Joaquin Phoenix starrer was made at a much lower cost than $100 million, which eventually led its producers to enjoy solid returns.

For those who don’t know, Warner Bros had brought in Bron Studios and Village Roadshow as the partners of Joker to cover the budget. As per Deadline’s report, the Rated R thriller made a total revenue of $830 million after adding theatrical/non-theatrical rentals, Home Entertainment, and TV net.

Apart from the budget of $70 million, $120 million was spent on Joker’s prints and ads. Another $203 million was spent on video costs and other expenses. Totaling it, the amount stands at $393 million, and after subtracting it from $830 million, the film yielded a massive profit of $437 million to Warner Bros and other financial partners.

