Caitlyn Jenner has rubbished claims that she hasn’t done “enough” to help the trans community.

The 73-year-old former Olympic athlete identified as Bruce Jenner before her gender transition in 2015 and explained how she never wanted to be seen as saviour for the community.

Caitlyn – who has daughters Kendall and Kylie from her marriage to TV matriarch Kris Jenner – also lamented how she “got so much hate” despite setting up the now-defunct Caitlyn Jenner Foundation and donating $2.5 million to trans organisations.

She told the Evening Standard newspaper ahead of the new Sky ‘House of Kardashian‘ documentary series: “I started a foundation, gave away millions, $2.5 million to trans organisations. And honestly, I got so much hate for that.

“I don’t wanna be a trans activist, that’s not what I do. I wanna be a trans example.”

Caitlyn explained that she hopes her fame can inspire others living with gender dysphoria – where a person feels unease between their biological sex and gender identity – to be their true selves.

She said: “I wanna be an example of any person that’s suffering from gender dysphoria because gender dysphoria is real: it does happen, it’s very rare but it does happen.

“I want to be an example that you can be, whoever you may be right now and you can go through with it and your life can be good and my life is good.

“The best part of my life today is I wake up in the morning and I just be myself all day long. I don’t have to lie to anybody. I don’t have to keep secrets. I felt that my whole life, I don’t have to sneak around nothing.”

