Chris Hemsworth is busy promoting his upcoming movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. In several interviews, the actor has opened up about playing Thor in Marvel movies and the failure of Thor 4, aka Thor: Love and Thunder. The Extraction star has now reacted to Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel movies.

In 2019, Martin Scorsese said that Marvel movies are “not cinema”. The director told Empire in an interview, “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well-made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Chris Hemsworth’s Reaction To Martin Scorsese Slamming Marvel & Superhero Movies

The Thor actor told The Sunday Times, “It felt harsh. And it bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space. Those guys had films that didn’t work too, we all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?”

“And cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media. Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition, and now people are coming back. So they deserve a little more appreciation,” added Chris Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth will be seen as a villain in George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. It’s a prequel to the 2015 film, Mad Max: Fury Road. Miller’s film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Josh Helman, Lachy Hulme and others. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 24, 2024.

