Leonardo DiCaprio’s penchant for dating younger girls is well-documented in history and social media. Last year, a graph demonstrating the ages of DiCaprio’s previous girlfriends, all 25 or under, was circulated online to everyone’s amusement.

Ricky Gervais even quipped about the Titanic star’s inclination to date younger women at the 2020 Golden Globes where he joked, “Leo DiCaprio attended the premiere [of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] and by the end, his date was too old for him.” At the time, the actor was seeing Camila Morrone, who was 22 years old to his 45.

As Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life has become part of the cultural discourse, it was unsurprising that the topic wormed its way into Singer Sabrina Carpenter’s 25th birthday celebration.

The singer, who is celebrating topping the Billboard 100 chart with her song “Espresso,” was seen seemingly roasting Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25-year-old dating cutoff age while marking her 25th birthday.

The singer, who celebrated her 25th birthday on May 11, was seen cutting into a cake that featured a picture of the “Wolf of Wall Street” star front and centre with the caption, “Nooo don’t turn 25 you’re so sexy aha.” Ice Spice, who was at the party, captured and posted the meme to her Instagram stories.

A Glimpse Into Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dating Life

Leonardo DiCaprio began dating 25-year-olds back in the 90s when he was 25. However, while the actor has gotten older, his girlfriends have stayed the same age. The star, who has dated famous A-list celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Bridget Hall and Amber Valletta in the 90s, was rumored to finally settle down with Gisele Bündchen, whom he dated for five years before breaking up in 2005.

Leo then began seeing model Bar Rafaeli. They dated for five years before the actor called it off after “getting a lot of pressure from friends, family, and Bar to take the next step in their relationship and get married,” a Source told E! News at the time.

His next longest relationship was in 2017 when he began seeing Camila Morrone. However, the couple broke up after four years of dating in 2022. Leo was then spotted with Victoria Lamas and Gigi Hadid for a brief time. He is currently seeing 25-year-old model Victoria Lamas.

