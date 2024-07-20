Salma Hayek is a beauty who drops jaws every time she steps out for an event. She recently attended the Gucci Flora event and shared pictures on her social media. Miley Cyrus hosted the event, and she looked equally gorgeous. Fans are also gushing over their looks in the comments. Scroll below for the deets.

Salma is a fashion icon and has established that point over the years. She is also very active on Instagram, with over 28.6 million followers. She has shared over 2,300 posts on the photo-sharing app, from red carpet looks to throwback pictures and more. Her fans enjoy swatching her posts, which sometimes gives them a sneak peek at her life.

Salma Hayek posted pictures of herself and Miley Cyrus on her Instagram handle. The Desperado star opted for a figure-hugging midi dress. It was an optical illusion floral dress that went perfectly with the summer aesthetic. The dress also featured two black panels on the sides, giving the eyes some respite from the floral pattern. The dress was black at the back, too. It had a plunging V-neck that flaunted her voluptuous assets.

The Latina actor wore black platform heels with her fitted outfit and accessorized them with dainty jewelry. To complete her look, Salma Hayek wore a bejeweled necklace and a chunky ring.

Salma Hayek wore full-coverage foundation, dusty rose blush on the cheeks, and makeup in a similar shade to lipstick. Her hair was iron-straight and parted in the middle. Lastly, for the eyes, she went for a smoky look. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus wore a black romper with a revealing neckline that showcased her lace bra. She paired it with a huge gold necklace and black heels.

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote, “You are so perfect Salma it’s not fair to all the girls who are in photos with you!!”

Another chimed in, “PERFECT BOTH OF U.”

One fan then said, “I have mentioned to you, Beautiful. I am Enamored by your Beautiful Self.”

Hollywood star Jessica Alba wrote, “Stunning.”

And, “How are you so gorgeous?”

