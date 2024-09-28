Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, aka Ardaas 3, continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. Although the numbers have fallen more than expected, a steady pace could be soon. In the latest development, the film has come closer to the 12 crore mark, and though the number isn’t that huge, it’s really good considering the investment that was made by the makers. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of the 15-day run!

Ardaas’s journey started in 2016. The first film was well-received by critics, and at ticket windows, it emerged as a commercial success. The second installment, Ardaas Karaan, was released in 2019, and it received mostly favorable reactions, resulting in a successful theatrical run. The third installment was released on September 13, and even this one emerged victorious.

Coming to the latest collection update, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di did a business of 0.34 crore on the second Thursday. Yesterday, being the start of the third week, the film was expected to show a dip, and that’s exactly what happened. The Gippy Grewal starrer witnessed a dip and earned an estimated 0.20 crore on day 15, taking the overall collection to 11.65 crores net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

As we can see, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is keeping the scoreboard ticking over, but it’s on lower levels. Today, being Saturday, a healthy jump will be seen, and the film is expected to cross the 0.50 crore mark. Again tomorrow, a similar or higher number is expected to come. So, by the end of the third weekend, the total domestic sum is expected to be in the range of 12.60-12.70 crores net.

If we compare the 15-day collection with Ardaas 3’s reported budget of 5 crores, an ROI (return on investment) stands at 6.65 crores. Calculated further, it equals 133% returns.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

