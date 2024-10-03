Devara, starring Jr NTR, is all set to post a roaring total at the Indian box office at the end of its opening week. After a sensational start, the film maintained a good pace, and yesterday, Gandhi Jayanti’s holiday boosted the collection to a great extent. With this, the biggie has become part of a 200-crore club in the domestic market, surpassing Teja Sajja’s HanuMan in the process. Keep reading for a detailed day 6 collection report!

Benefits from a lack of competition

Gandhi Jayanti is considered to be a big holiday from the box office perspective, especially in Bollywood. Surprisingly, no Hindi films were released yesterday, thus failing to capitalize on the big national holiday. Also, there were no new releases from other industries. Yes, there was Joker 2 from Hollywood, but since the genre was totally different, it gave a free space for the Jr NTR starrer to grow.

Day 6 collection of Devara

On Tuesday, Devara did a business of 14.10 crores, and yesterday (day 6), it witnessed a massive jump of 48.93% and scored 21 crores (all languages) at the Indian box office. With this jump, the film made a smashing entry into the 200 crore club, taking the overall collection of 211.85 crores net (all languages).

Today, there’s a chance that the film might drop below 10 crores. So, the opening week will be in the range of 220-221 crores net in India.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Devara at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 83 crores

Day 2- 39 crores

Day 3- 42 crores

Day 4- 12.75 crores

Day 5- 14.10 crores

Day 6- 21 crores

Total- 211.85 crores

Surpasses HanuMan’s domestic lifetime

With 211.85 crores, Devara surpassed the Indian lifetime collection of Teja Sajja’s HanuMan to become the second highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2024 after Kalki 2898 AD (653.21 crores). For the unversed, HanuMan did a business of 201 crores net in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

