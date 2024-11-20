Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly has been making headlines for the past few days due to her stepdaughter Esha Verma’s serious allegations against her. The actress’ former co-star, Sudhanshu Pandey, has now reacted to the controversy.

Sudhanshu starred alongside Rupali as her husband, Vanraj Shah, in Anupamaa for four years before quitting the show in August 2024. Before his departure, there were rumors of a rift between them.

Sudhanshu Pandey Reacts to Rupali Ganguly-Esha Verma Controversy

Sudhanshu talked about the Rupali Ganguly-Esha Verma controversy in an interview with News18. The actor said it was the actress’s issue and would not like to get involved. He added that everyone goes through tough times, and God is there to help people.

“I would rather not speak about it because it is very personal. I have nothing to do with her personal life. It is not good to speak about somebody else’s personal life. I think it is not required. Everybody goes through phases in life, and I think we all deal with them ourselves. Rest is left to God,” Sudhanshu said.

For those uninitiated, Esha Verma has accused Rupali of breaking her father’s marriage to her mother. She also alleged that the actress physically, mentally, and emotionally abused her and her mom. Rupali retaliated with a Rs—50 crore defamation lawsuit against Esha.

Sudhanshu Pandey starred in Anupamaa for 4 Years.

Sudhanshu had been associated with the Star Plus show since its inception in July 2020 but exited the series four years later in August 2024. The actor did not reveal the reason behind quitting the show but said he wants to explore new opportunities. Meanwhile, rumors were rife about a tiff between him and Rupali.

Since the beginning, Anupamaa had been topping the TRP charts, but the show recently saw a drop in ratings and was overtaken by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Sudhanshu also opened up about the dwindling TRP of Anupamaa in an interview and said, “Four years is a long time. They have done an incredible job with that.”

“If it is going down a little bit, I think it is okay because it is inhuman for any show to be continuously on top. Thoda bahut upar neeche toh hoga (There will be some fluctuations), and I think that is natural,” he concluded.

