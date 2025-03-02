The science fiction genre has been one of the most anticipated film genres worldwide. It takes the force of human imagination to its limit and the makers are then challenged to match their wildest dreams with the technologies available, and the results have been mind-blowing. In India, while the genre hasn’t been as prolific, there have been notable attempts to delve into sci-fi narratives.

Aamir Khan’s 2014 film PK stands out as a successful venture into this realm, which blended sci-fi with humor. However, years before PK, Aamir Khan had already worked on an ambitious sci-fi project titled Time Machine in collaboration with acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur. This movie was initiated in the early 1990s and promised to be a groundbreaking addition to Indian cinema but unfortunately remained unfinished.

Time Machine was meant to be an Indian version of Back to the Future

In 1992, director Shekhar Kapur, renowned for his work on Mr. India, set out to create another science fiction film, Time Machine. The narrative centered on an orphan, portrayed by Aamir Khan, who yearns to learn about his parents. A scientist invents a machine that allows him to travel back in time, leading to encounters with his parents, played by Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha, before their initial meeting. This plot drew inspiration from Hollywood’s Back to the Future and H.G. Wells’s The Time Machine, aiming to blend Indian storytelling with universal sci-fi elements.

The film boasted an impressive ensemble cast, including Raveena Tandon as the love interest, and notable actors like Gulshan Grover and Vijay Anand in pivotal roles. Music composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal were enlisted to craft a soundtrack that melded the musical styles of the 1960s and 1990s. Despite the project’s promise, Time Machine faced significant challenges and production came to an abrupt halt. Financial constraints severely impacted the project’s progression, and Shekhar Kapur’s subsequent relocation to the United States further impeded its completion. These hurdles ultimately led to the shelving of the film.

In 2008, there were discussions about reviving Time Machine with a new cast, but these plans never materialized. Instead, Bollywood made Action Replayy, which was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and was inspired by Back to the Future.

