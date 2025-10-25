After the success of Raayan and Thiruchitrambalam, actor-filmmaker Dhanush returned to the director’s chair with Idli Kadai, a heartfelt Tamil family drama that blends emotions, humor, and nostalgia. The film explores the warmth of relationships and the beauty of simple living, wrapped around something as humble yet symbolic as an idli shop.

While the film didn’t perform as expected at the box office, Idli Kadai managed to win appreciation from audiences for its relatable storytelling, soulful music, and Dhanush’s earnest performance. Fans who missed it in theaters are now waiting eagerly for its digital release — and the good news is, the OTT premiere is just around the corner!

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date & Platform

Idli Kadai is set to start streaming on Netflix from 29 October 2025. Besides the original Tamil version, it will also be available in four other languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Idli Kadai Plot

It is a story about legacy, identity, family bonds, and a son’s responsibility to his father. More than anything, it is about Idlis. The protagonist leaves his family and hometown behind, achieves success, and starts a new life. However, his roots remain in Tamil Nadu, in that small Idli shop. Just as he is about to get married and settle down, he has to return to his hometown to take over the family business. However, managing the shop proves far from easy, and his real challenges begin once he takes it over.

Idli Kadai Cast & Crew

Dhanush is the lead actor, writer, director, and co-producer of Idli Kadai. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Shalini Pandey, Sathyaraj, Geetha Kailasam, Arun Vijay, P. Samuthirakani, and Ilavarasu. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography is handled by Kiran Koushik, and action choreography is by Peter Hein.

Idli Kadai Trailer

