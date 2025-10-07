The Bengal Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, and Anupam Kher, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Despite several new Hindi releases, the film managed to stay in theaters for over a month. During this span, it comfortably surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of The Tashkent Files to become Vivek Agnihotri’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the Bollywood political drama was theatrically released on September 5, 2025, amid a clash with Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4. It opened to mostly decent reviews from critics, with praise coming in for the performances of the lead cast. Despite a clash, it made fair earnings during the opening week. Thereafter, it kept the scoreboard ticking.

How much did The Bengal Files earn at the Indian box office?

As per the recent collection update, The Bengal Files did a business of an estimated 19.59 crore net at the Indian box office in 31 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 23.11 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 13.38 crores

Week 2 – 4.95 crores

Week 3 – 1.01 crores

Week 4 – 22 lakh

Day 29 – 1 lakh

Day 30 – 1 lakh

Day 31 – 1 lakh

Total – 19.59 crores

Becomes Vivek Agnihotri’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time

With 19.59 crores in the kitty, The Bengal Files has crossed The Tashkent Files, which did a business of 16.75 crore net in 2019. With this, it has become Vivek Agnihotri’s 2nd highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. The Kashmir Files is at the top with a collection of 252.5 crore net.

Take a look at Vivek Agnihotri’s top grossers in India (net collection):

The Kashmir Files – 252.5 crores The Bengal Files – 19.59 crores The Tashkent Files – 16.75 crores Hate Story – 14.02 crores Zid – 14 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

